Pakistan strikes across LoC, India claims it shot down an F-16

The Pakistan jets were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol. They dropped bombs while returning.

Published: 27th February 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 01:33 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

JAMMU: Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, senior officials said.

The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said.

Pakistan, on the contrary, claimed that its fighter jets did not intrude into Indian air space and conducted the operation from within its borders.

One of the F-16s that violated Indian air space was reportedly shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3 km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. According to multiple reports, the pilot was seen ejecting from the jet as it went down. However, the condition of the pilot is unknown

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

"The jets entered Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sectors this morning," officials said.

They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

Pakistan Armed Forces spokersperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter said, "In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area."

Meanwhile, an IAF jet crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least one person, officials said. The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said.

There is no confirmation that the IAF jet that crashed in Budgam was shot down by intruding Pakistan Air Force jets.

