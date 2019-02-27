Home Nation

Villages along the LoC put on alert amid calm

The government has put the border districts on high alert with CM Capt Amarinder Singh reviewing the state’s preparedness.

Published: 27th February 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

A soldier monitors the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/SRINAGAR: The 2900-km Indo-Pakistan border from Kutch to Kashmir seemed to have suddenly come alive on Tuesday, soon after the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck home deep across the LoC to take out terror camps embedded in pakistan.

Sonic booms of Pakistan’s fighters had made for sleepless nights along Poonch in Jammu and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with eye-ball to eye-ball confrontation along the Kashmir Valley getting tense since February 14.

The Valley is agog post the strike and tension is rising along border villages.

Irshad Ahmad of Silikote, the last village on the LoC in Uri, said “tension is sky high. While none have left the village, the common prayer is there should be no war”.

“We’ll be swept away should the two nations clash. We are the front”, he said, even as he and others await the next administrative step. “Would it be evacuation,” he wonders.

Abdul Khaliq, sarpanch said, “People are very scared. And frightened. There is apprehension of war” Along Punjab, the unease is visible.  

“The administration could ask us at any time to evacuate, as in 2016. We have to be ready,” said Surjit Singh Bhura, vice president of Punjab Border Kisan Union. In some 220 border villages, people mill around asking each other what to do. 

The government has put the border districts on high alert with CM Capt Amarinder Singh reviewing the state’s preparedness.

As a confidence-building step, Amarinder will himself be visiting the border areas along Pathankot to Ferozepur by road tomorrow and is in touch with the union home and defence ministries on the situation, said Raveen Thukral, CM’s advisor

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LoC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp