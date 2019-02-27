Home Nation

VVIP Chopper case: Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court to become approver

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on Saxena's plea to become an approver.

Published: 27th February 2019 12:39 PM

Rajeev Saxena

Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in AgustaWestland case. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajeev Saxena, who was arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case, Wednesday moved a Delhi court to become an approver in the case.

The court has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms - UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings - is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the AgustaWestland case.

 

