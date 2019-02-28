Home Nation

Cabinet clears amendment of Article 370 clause for giving SC, ST quota in J&K

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Published: 28th February 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 11:21 PM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press meet to brief the media following a cabinet meeting in New Delhi Thursday Feb. 28 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday approved an order for giving reservation benefits to economically weaker sections and for promotion in government jobs to SCs and STs in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision has been taken by a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said at a press conference.

"It will serve the purpose of application of relevant provisions of the Constitution of India, as amended through the Constitution (Seventy-Seventh Amendment) Act, 1995 and Constitution (One Hundred and third Amendment) Act, 2019 for Jammu and Kashmir, by issuing the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2019 by the President under clause (1) of Article 370," he said.

The order will have to be promulgated by the President.

Article 370

