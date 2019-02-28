Home Nation

Create trust, transparency to uproot terrorism: Kailash Satyarthi urges PM Modi, Imran Khan

Published: 28th February 2019

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency, and work together to uproot terrorism.

Satyarthi, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai in 2014, appealed to the two nations to exercise restraint, amid escalating tension in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent developments.

"For the safety, security and wellbeing of all our children, I appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. I urge PM Modi and PM Khan to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency, and work together to uproot terrorism in all earnestness," Satyarthi was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The child rights activist also appealed to spiritual leaders, media, the youth of both the countries to work with their governments in restoring peace.

"I reiterate that terrorism in any part of the world is a threat for all of humanity. Our children have the right to grow up in peace," he said.

On February 14, a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers.

India struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, tensions escalated with an Indian pilot being captured by Pakistan as both the countries claimed to have down each other's aircraft.

