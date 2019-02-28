Home Nation

Government imposes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 28th February 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday banned socio-religious political group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly supporting anti-national and subversive activities. 

The government declared the group an “unlawful association” for a period of five years for activities “prejudicial to internal security and public order”. A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a high-level security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The Centre claimed that JeI is in touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism and militancy in J&K and elsewhere.

The government said if the group’s activities are not curbed immediately, it is likely to “escalate its subversive activities, including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of Union of India”, continue advocating the secession of J&K, and propagate “anti-national and separatist” sentiments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp