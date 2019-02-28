Government imposes ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday banned socio-religious political group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly supporting anti-national and subversive activities.

The government declared the group an “unlawful association” for a period of five years for activities “prejudicial to internal security and public order”. A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a high-level security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre claimed that JeI is in touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism and militancy in J&K and elsewhere.

The government said if the group’s activities are not curbed immediately, it is likely to “escalate its subversive activities, including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of Union of India”, continue advocating the secession of J&K, and propagate “anti-national and separatist” sentiments.