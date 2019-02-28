Home Nation

HC dismisses TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala plea for AIADMK name, symbol

The EC on November 23, 2017, had allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to the group headed by Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK two leaves symbol (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala challenging the Election Commission's order granting the AIADMK name and two leaves symbol to the faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal upheld the EC's decision of November 23, 2017, saying none of the grounds of the challenge taken by Dhinakaran and Sasikala is sufficient to set aside the poll panel order.

The EC on November 23, 2017, had allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to the group headed by Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

EC agrees in HC that 'pressure cooker' symbol will not be allotted to anyone else in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for next 15 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TTV Dhinakaran VK Sasikala two leaves symbol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp