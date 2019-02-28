Home Nation

Hope he returns home safe: Father of IAF pilot held by Pakistan

Pakistan held Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Wednesday after fighter jets of both nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations.

Published: 28th February 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

S Varthaman, father of Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The father of Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan after air combat, on Thursday said he was proud of his son's bravery and hoped for his safe return home, as he thanked citizens for their support and good wishes.

Air Marshal (retd) S Varthaman said in a statement his son talked (in purported videos circulating on social media) like a "true soldier" despite being in captivity and that he was praying he would not get tortured in the neighbouring country and return home "safe and sound".

Pakistan held Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Wednesday after fighter jets of both nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.

"Thank you my friends for your concern and wishes. I thank God for his blessings, Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely a true soldier. We are so proud of him," his father said.

"I am sure all your hands and blessings are on his head, prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not get tortured and comes home safe and sound in body and mind," the veteran IAF personnel further said.

He thanked citizens for being with the family in this hour of need.

"We draw our strengths from your support and energy," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinandan Varthaman pakistan S Varthaman India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp