Indian Arm rescues tourists stranded by blizzard in Sikkim

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Indian Army rescued and evacuated over 300 tourists stranded in Changgu and adjoining areas of East Sikkim owing to heavy snowfall, a Defence official said Friday.

The Army personnel carried out the rescue operation amid the blizzard, evacuating the tourists travelling in 50 to 60 vehicles Thursday, the official said.

The tourists who included women, children and elderly persons were taken to safer places.

A number of them requiring immediate medical care due to the weather and high altitude were evacuated in Army ambulances and treatment was provided to them, the official said.

The tourists were transported from Changgu in Army vehicles and subsequently dropped at Sikkim capital Gangtok, he said.