Home Nation

Indian Arm rescues tourists stranded by blizzard in Sikkim

The Army personnel carried out the rescue operation amid the blizzard, evacuating the tourists travelling in 50 to 60 vehicles Thursday, the official said.

Published: 28th February 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Indian Army rescued and evacuated over 300 tourists stranded in Changgu and adjoining areas of East Sikkim owing to heavy snowfall, a Defence official said Friday.

The Army personnel carried out the rescue operation amid the blizzard, evacuating the tourists travelling in 50 to 60 vehicles Thursday, the official said.

The tourists who included women, children and elderly persons were taken to safer places.

A number of them requiring immediate medical care due to the weather and high altitude were evacuated in Army ambulances and treatment was provided to them, the official said.

The tourists were transported from Changgu in Army vehicles and subsequently dropped at Sikkim capital Gangtok, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Changgu Sikkim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp