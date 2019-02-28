Home Nation

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav accuse PM Narendra Modi of being insensitive to national concerns

Expressing her concern over IAF wing commander being in Pakistan’s captivity, BSP chief Mayawati called upon Prime Minister Modi to treat his safe and secure rescue and return as the top priority.

Published: 28th February 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after 21 opposition parties huddled and came out with a resolution against BJP government charging it with politicising the sacrifice of the brave hearts of Indian Army, the leaders heading SP-BSP alliance – Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati– in UP took to social media on Thursday to launch another offensive on PM Narendra Modi accusing him of being insensitive towards national concerns.

Expressing her concern over IAF wing commander being in Pakistan’s captivity, BSP chief Mayawati called upon Prime Minister Modi to treat his safe and secure rescue and return as the top priority.

The BSP chief took a jibe on the PM for going ahead with his political obligations at a time when the country was facing a war-like situation. Her criticism was directed at Modi’s address to around 10 crore BJP workers across the country through video conferencing on Thursday.

“At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Narendra Modi, instead of concentrating on the matters of national security, is trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments,” tweeted the BSP chief. 

She took the opportunity to greet and congratulate India forces to foiled Pakistan air attack on Wednesday calling it a big relief. “But an IAF pilot is under Pak custody is a matter of great concern. India should try to do its best at all levels to ensure the safe return of the pilot only then the country will feel relief,” said Mayawati.

On the other, in sync with Mayawati’s stance, her ally and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also fired a salvo at the PM without naming him and tweeted: “It’s been nearly 24 hours since our pilot has gone missing. On the other hand 6 IAF braves lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The nation is praying. We‘re all waiting with baited breath but not a word from our leadership. The silence is deafening.” 

Calling the BJP leadership the worshippers of power, Akhilesh accused the saffron party of looking everything even the national security through the prism of electoral politics. He claimed that those who were so much after power would beconsumed by it.

“Even when our pilot is missing, everything — even national security — is seen through the lens of public relations and votes. The BJP only knows the politics of distraction, lies, branding and marketing. Those who worship power will only be consumed by it,” tweeted the SP chief .

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Indian Army Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati Narendra Modi

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Meenakshi Varma
    He is most concerned with nation rather heading the alliance
    1 day ago reply
Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp