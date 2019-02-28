Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav accuse PM Narendra Modi of being insensitive to national concerns

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after 21 opposition parties huddled and came out with a resolution against BJP government charging it with politicising the sacrifice of the brave hearts of Indian Army, the leaders heading SP-BSP alliance – Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati– in UP took to social media on Thursday to launch another offensive on PM Narendra Modi accusing him of being insensitive towards national concerns.

Expressing her concern over IAF wing commander being in Pakistan’s captivity, BSP chief Mayawati called upon Prime Minister Modi to treat his safe and secure rescue and return as the top priority.

The BSP chief took a jibe on the PM for going ahead with his political obligations at a time when the country was facing a war-like situation. Her criticism was directed at Modi’s address to around 10 crore BJP workers across the country through video conferencing on Thursday.

“At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Narendra Modi, instead of concentrating on the matters of national security, is trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments,” tweeted the BSP chief.

At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Nrendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) 28 February 2019

She took the opportunity to greet and congratulate India forces to foiled Pakistan air attack on Wednesday calling it a big relief. “But an IAF pilot is under Pak custody is a matter of great concern. India should try to do its best at all levels to ensure the safe return of the pilot only then the country will feel relief,” said Mayawati.

On the other, in sync with Mayawati’s stance, her ally and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also fired a salvo at the PM without naming him and tweeted: “It’s been nearly 24 hours since our pilot has gone missing. On the other hand 6 IAF braves lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The nation is praying. We‘re all waiting with baited breath but not a word from our leadership. The silence is deafening.”

It‘s been nearly 24 hrs since our pilot has gone missing. On the other hand 6 IAF braves lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The nation is praying. We‘re all waiting with baited breath but not a word from our leadership.



The silence is deafening.#BringHimHome — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 28 February 2019

Calling the BJP leadership the worshippers of power, Akhilesh accused the saffron party of looking everything even the national security through the prism of electoral politics. He claimed that those who were so much after power would beconsumed by it.

“Even when our pilot is missing, everything — even national security — is seen through the lens of public relations and votes. The BJP only knows the politics of distraction, lies, branding and marketing. Those who worship power will only be consumed by it,” tweeted the SP chief .