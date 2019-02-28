Home Nation

Ordinance route likely on faculty quota

Published: 28th February 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court’s rejection of a review petition filed by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry to have a re-look at its decision against restoring the earlier faculty reservation policy in universities, the government is set to take an Ordinance route.

The University Grants Commission, in March 2018, notified a department-wise reservation policy after an Allahabad High Court order, as a result of which the number of reserved category seats in institutions went down considerably.

The order was put on hold following protests from backward communities. The Centre, last year, approached the SC for turning around the Allahabad HC order but the apex court had rejected the petition.

