Pakistan makes spoof calls to Rajasthan's Bikaner seeking info on Indian Army

In Bikaner's Khajuwala, a red-coloured balloon was spotted on the border which was visible for eight minutes.

Published: 28th February 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

BSF at Bikaner

Border Security Force personnel on vigil at the western sector of India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

JAIPUR: Residents of Rajasthan's Bikaner were receiving spoof calls from Pakistan seeking information about the Indian Army alongside the international border, amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, sources said.

As per the sources, the calls are being made via internet.

IGP Bikaner Range BL Meena said that police in four districts of the range, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh have been advised to be on alert.

People have been cautioned against such calls and advised not to respond.

Meanwhile, residents of Bajju village have spotted a drone which flew in air for 15 minutes. Villagers informed the security agencies following which probe was initiated.

In Bikaner's Khajuwala, a red-coloured balloon was spotted on the border which was visible for eight minutes.

Villagers have intimated the police about it.

 

  • Arun
    GOOD JOB ARMY
    13 hours ago reply
