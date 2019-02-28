Home Nation

Pakistan military top brass apprise lawmakers about growing confrontation with India

Tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Published: 28th February 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top military and civil officials Wednesday gave an in-camera briefing to the lawmakers about the escalating tensions with India following the Pulwama terror attack.

The briefing was arranged by the government at the Parliament House in order to take the opposition parties into confidence about the current security situation. Tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the incident, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was present with other military officials, including army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani were also present.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the leaders on the government's strategy, while Ghafoor apprised them about the military aspects of the current situation. The participants were also briefed about the National Command Authority meeting that took place earlier in the day.

"All parliamentary leaders have been taken into confidence by the government about the prevailing situation," Qureshi said. ​Moting that it was a good meeting, Qureshi told reporters that all political parties expressed their support for the government and the armed forces.

Defence minister Pervez Khattak told the media that efforts were on to defuse the growing tensions and expressed hoped that something good will come out. From the government side, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and others also atttended the meeting.

Several senior leaders from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz such as former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former defence minister Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal were present.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwala and former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani were also in attendance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Army Jaish-e-Mohammed Pulwama terror attack IAF Balakot Airstrike PAF intrusion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp