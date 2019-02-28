Home Nation

Pakistan violates ceasefire second time in a day in Poonch

Earlier in the morning, the Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire in the same area. The gun-battle which commenced at 6 in the morning concluded after an hour.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Poonch

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Poonch district (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

POONCH: Pakistan violated ceasefire for the second time on Thursday and resorted to unprovoked firing and heavy shelling of mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors in the Rajouri district, to which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

Yesterday, another incident of ceasefire violation was reported in Kamalkot area of Uri sector in Baramulla district. 

TAGS
LoC ceasefire Poonch Pakistan Rangers BSF Indo-Pak tension Indo-Pak relations Ceasefire violation

Comments

