Home Nation

Punjab seeks funds for dam to check water flowing to Pakistan

The state has also impressed upon the Centre to accord it the status of a national project.

Published: 28th February 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To stop India’s river water from flowing into Pakistan, the Punjab government has sought Rs 412 crore from the Centre to build a dam at Makora Pattan on the confluence of Ravi and Ujh rivers.

The state has also impressed upon the Centre to accord it the status of a national project.

After a meeting with the Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, Punjab’s Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria told mediapersons that with the construction of this dam, about 600 cc of river water flowing into Pakistan could be checked and utilized by the state for irrigation.

Bajwa and Sarkaria said that a 7-km channel would be constructed to hold this water and route it to the Kalanaur-Ramdas Canal System so that it could be used to irrigate 1 lakh acres of land, Giving an in-principle nod, Gadkari asked the state to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp