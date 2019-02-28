Home Nation

Time for Modi government to introspect: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on border standoff

Yechury alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were going about their day as usual even amidst the prevailing security scenario.

Published: 28th February 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday reacted strongly to the BJP's critique of the joint statement by the Opposition, saying that it was time for the Centre to introspect.

"It is time for the Modi govt to introspect on the statement by 21 Opposition parties. Do not undermine India's fight against terrorism for partisan benefits," Yechury tweeted.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were going about their day as usual even amidst the prevailing security scenario.

"BJP leaders have been doing election rallies, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has been attending party events, when CRPF jawans were martyred or when Pakistani jets were being taken on by our brave pilots," the Left leader added.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley appealed to the Opposition parties to introspect their statement, saying it is being used by Pakistan to bolster their case.

In a joint statement, twenty-one Opposition parties expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of the armed forces and urged the Centre to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp