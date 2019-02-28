Home Nation

Vladimir Putin dials PM Modi, expresses Russia's solidarity with India's fight against terror

Modi thanked Putin for Russia's steadfast support for India's efforts to protect its interests against cross-border terror attacks, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during India-Russia Business Summit in New Delhi. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his deep condolences over the Pulwama terrorist attack and conveyed the solidarity of his country with New Delhi in its fight against terror.

In their telephonic conversation, the prime minister also renewed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism as a pillar of privileged and special strategic partnership.

Both leaders agreed that the "concerned" should stop all support to terrorism.

The two also agreed that the growing cooperation between the two countries will take their special and privileged strategic partnership from strength to strength.

President Putin reiterated the invitation to Modi to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok later this year.

The Prime Minister welcomed the invitation and underscored the significance of growing economic cooperation, including in the Russian Far East, between the two countries, the statement added.

PM Modi Vladimir Putin Pulwama Terror Attack

