'We just completed a pilot project, have to do real one': Modi's first reaction to Abhinandan's release 

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In contrast to Pakistani peace overtures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an assertive and combative note on Thursday, suggesting in a veiled remark that February 26 air strike in Balakot was a pilot project.

Noting that ‘Bahubali’ is also now a hero while ‘Batman’ used to be celebrated earlier, Modi stressed that the “world is watching out the will power of Parakrami (heroic) Bharat”.

In twin public engagements in the day — first, BJP’s mega interaction with booth workers, and address to the Shanti Bhatnagar prize for science and technology, Modi dwelt on the current standoff with Pakistan suggestively with veiled remarks.

“You all work in laboratories. You know pilot projects are scaled up afterwards. So, one such pilot project has been conducted very recently. This was a practice,” Modi said to a cheering audience, which was interpreted as his reference to the February 26 air strike.

Earlier in the day, Modi stuck to the unity mantra during interactions with BJP workers. “India will lead as one; India will grow as one; India will fight as one, and India will win as one. We have full faith in our forces,” he said.

Touching upon the business as usual approach amid a face-off with Pakistan, which has been criticised by a section of Opposition, Modi explained that adversaries want India to slow down. “But we have as a country have to show them that India will neither stop nor stall development,” added Modi.

The PM noted the surcharged emotions amongst the countrymen while stressing that the “world is watching over the will power of the country”. Brave soldiers of the country are displaying their bravery at the border and beyond, he stated, in reference to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. “Soldiers are steadfast at the border for prosperity and capability of the country,” he noted.

No jingoism, says JD(U)

The JD(U) cautioned against “social media jingoism and mindless warmongering” that are being mistaken for bravery. JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor in a tweet said, “#SayNoToWar is not cowardice... In fact, he was one of the bravest that humanity has ever seen. Social media jingoism and mindless warmongering should not be mistaken for bravery.”

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a joint session of the country's Parliament, announced the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan, the IAF pilot who is in Pakistan's captivity.

"We have captured Indian pilot. As a peace gesture, we will release him tomorrow... Pakistan acted with caution and restraint and replied to Indian aggression only to show that we are capable of safeguarding our sovereignty," Imran Khan said.