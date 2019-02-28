Wreckage of downed Pakistan's F-16 seen in PoK

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Wreckage of the F-16 Pakistan Air Force jet, which was shot down by the Indian Air Force on Wednesday, was seen being inspected by Pakistan military officers in PoK, sources said.

Sources added that Commanding Officer of Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry inspected the site along with other officials.

Ministry of External Affairs had yesterday said that against this Counter Terrorism action that India took against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot, Pakistan has responded on Wednesday morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully.

"The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft (F-16) was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side," MEA said.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," it added.