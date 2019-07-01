Chhattisgarh: Subsidised foodgrains to be extended to above poverty line category from October 2

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The subsidised foodgrains from ration shops under the Chhattisgarh Public Distribution System (PDS), which emerged as a model under the regime of ex-CM Raman Singh, will now be extended to above poverty line (APL) category by the Congress government from October 2. It will be covered under the state’s new universal food policy.

The state government approved the new proposal that will cover 65 lakh families and a directive has been issued to prepare the new ration cards for both the categories. Those (BPL families) holding the old cards will continue to get the benefits under the Mukhyamantri Khyadya Sahayata Yojana through PDS till the new ones are prepared.

According to the analysts, the implement the universal food policy would be challenging for the government. The official informed that besides the existing ration cards issued in BPL, destitute and physically disabled categories another 7 lakh APL cards will be prepared. The ration cards for the general category will fall under two heads — income tax payee and non-income tax payee. Both will be allocated rice at a rate of Rs 10 per kg.

In general category, a family of one person will get 10 kg of rice per month, a family of two will get 20 kg and a family of 3-5 persons will get 35 kg rice a month at the subsidised rate.

Moreover, a family of more than five persons will get 7 kg rice per unit - that is a family of six will get 42 kg rice a month.

Chhattisgarh is the first state that came up with smart cards to deliver rations through the PDS during the revamping of the process to plug leaks and check corruption.