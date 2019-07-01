Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim takes back his parole application

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a sudden development Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim today withdrew his parole application. Sources said that the Dera chief today wrote to the superintendent of Sunaria Jail

in Rohtak where he is presently lodged that he does not want to take parole and reportedly did not give any reasons to withdraw his earlier application asking for 42 days long parole which he had sought for doing for farming at his fields.

Interestingly recently villagers of few villages of Sirsa had given an application to the Sirsa Deputy Commissioner opposing the parole application of Dera chief as they cited if he is released on parole their could b a law and order situation.

A few days back he had moved an application to the jail superintendent asking for parole and then on June 18 the superintendent has written to the Sirsa Deputy Commissioner seeking a report that whether releasing him on parole is feasible or not. As he has stated that the conduct of the Dera chief in the jail has

been good and he has not violated any rules and regulations.

Earlier a report given by the revenue department to the Sirsa district police stated that there as per the revenue records Gurmeet Ram Rahim reportedly does not own any land in his name and nor he is a cultivator. There are about 250 acres of land and all of it is in the name of the Dera Sacha Sauda Trust. Thus it was seeming difficult that how will the authorities give parole of the Dera chief as the basis of his parole application seemed to be weak.

The Dera chief who is presently lodged in Sunaria Jail in Rohtak after he was convicted in 2017 in two cases of rape and sentenced to twenty years in jail by the special CBI court in Panchkula and another case of murder of journalist the same court in January this year had sentenced him and three others for life imprisonment.