Home Nation

Expect first budget of Modi 2.0 to be pro-people

Modi 2.0 budget to focus likely to be on measures to address unemployment, farm distress and water crisis, besides raising zero-tax slab.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The first Budget of the Narendra Modi government’s second term, to be presented this Friday, will stick to pro-people notes with stress on addressing water woes, measures to help landless farmers and create jobs, sources said.

With five states slated to go to polls in the next six-seven months, the Budget could have a thanks-giving note, besides measures for politically critical issues. “The first and last Budgets of the Modi government’s first term were pro people.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

The upcoming Budget, too, may stay the course. The middle class may expect relief given in the interim Budget could be formalised with zero tax slab raised to Rs 5 lakh,” said a senior BJP functionary, who added that a five-year roadmap on the economy could be on the cards. The BJP leaders concur on three politically critical themes before the government, which could be on top priority.

“There’s further scope to expand the ambit of PM Kisan in the light of a significant chunk of farmers being landless, including farm labourers. Additionally, the government will gradually move from MSP regime to income support, which could make the government look into the possibility of enhancing the Rs 6,000 annual support currently being given,” added the B J P functionary.

That the Budget would stay high on political narrative is seen as a given as Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and J&K are slated for year-end polls followed closely by Delhi next year. “Economic think tanks with saffron leanings have also advised the government during multiple consultations that employment generation requires a booster dose in the form of significant credit support to MSMEs,” said a pro-BJP economist.

ALSO READ: Budget 2019 - Modi has to do a balancing act

It is likely that the government may give India its first ‘Water Budget’, with BJP leaders saying the PM is keen to replicate successes of ‘Swachch Bharat’ in drought mitigation efforts and rejuvenation of water bodies, besides recharging ground water. “Financial reallocation is on the cards to tackle the unprecedented water crisis India is faced with. The Centre will have to take the leadership role, besides nudging states to reorient their priorities,” added the BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi 2.0 budget Union budget Budget 2019 PM Modi
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp