Mumbai: Trains cancelled, railway tracks submerged after heavy overnight downpour 

Railway tracks are submerged in water and few of the local trains are even cancelled.

Published: 01st July 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Rains

School children, office goers were seen struggling to find there way as the streets are completely waterlogged. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: After heavy overnight rains, various parts of Mumbai were seen flooded affecting the daily life.

Heavy incessant rains lashed the city with 361 mm of rainfall during the night and 100 mm between 4.00 hrs to 5.00 hrs alone in Palghar area of Mumbai Division.

According to Western Railways 13 trains have been cancelled today. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar was started at 8.05 hours at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety.

Railway tracks were submerged between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra.

Some trains including Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been regulated in view of safety it said.

"Due to heavy winds, the material viz bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on Over Head Equipment at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines. Restoration work in full swing, traffic expected to start in 30 minutes," the PRO of Western Railways said.

Children were seen wading through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, two trains have been cancelled, one has been diverted and two trains have been rescheduled, due to the derailment of goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, according to Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway.

According to private weather forecaster, Skymet, rains in the city are expected to get intense starting the night of July 3 wherein hefty showers will be seen as the weather system which formed in the Bay will move towards the West Coast giving heavy showers.

Also, high tide has been predicted at 11:11 am with locals being warned not to venture anywhere close to the beaches.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS
Mumbai rains Local Trains Cancelled Mumbai local trains
