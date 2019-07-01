Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi discusses J&K's political, security situation with Congress leaders in Delhi

Published: 01st July 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:02 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday discussed the overall political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the party's state leadership and asked them to launch an offensive against the BJP for its "failure" on various fronts.

Gandhi chaired a meeting of top leaders of J&K in Delhi and discussed the overall political and security situation of the state, a Congress spokesman said.

The meeting was attended by top Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, AICC secretary in-charge J&K, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, and JKPCC chief G A Mir.

The meeting deliberated upon the latest political situation in the wake of the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections and the preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, which are otherwise due to be held any time, but the state is under President's rule, which has been extended for another spell of six months, the spokesman said.

Gandhi asked the party leaders from the state to activate the cadre at various levels to highlight issues of the people and expose the "failures and falsehood" of the BJP.

He said the leadership should highlight the issues of people in all three regions of the state with a view to launching an offensive against the BJP for its "failure" on various fronts.

Gandhi also asked to highlight the "failures" of the centre government and the erstwhile coalition government in the state to come up to the expectations of the people on various vital commitments, the spokesman said.

The meeting had detailed deliberations on various aspects of the security and political situation and the measures to be taken for the strengthening of the party base in all three regions of the state, he said.

The spokesman said the leaders also deliberated on the chain of activities to be undertaken to increase the mass-contact programme of the party in the state.

