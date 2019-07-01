Home Nation

SC rejects PIL to declare PoK, Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats, imposes Rs 50,000 fine on ex-RAW official

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi termed the PIL filed by Ram Kumar Yadav, the former official of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as "not tenable" and dismissed it with a fine.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to declare Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit as two Lok Sabha seats and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a former intelligence officer for filing it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi termed the PIL filed by Ram Kumar Yadav, the former official of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as "not tenable" and dismissed it with a fine.

"Is this a PIL. You are living in Delhi. What is your interest in PoK," the bench, which also comprised justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said, adding, "we are not inclined to entertain this (PIL)."

"These are official parts of India," the counsel for Yadav said.

The plea referred to the fact that India has the ownership over the areas called PoK and Gilgit and there are as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories.

The counsel said that on the similar line, the Centre and other authorities be directed to declare PoK and Gilgit as parliamentary seats respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ranjan Gogoi RAW Ram Kumar Yadav
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp