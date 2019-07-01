Home Nation

SC to reopen today after six-week vacation, will hear key cases including Rafale, Ayodhya

The apex court will work, after a full sanctioned strength of 31 judges -- after a long time -- with the recent appointment of two judges including Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

Published: 01st July 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After six-week summer vacation, the Supreme Court will reopen on Monday and will hear many important and sensitive cases including Congress president Rahul Gandhi contempt case, Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute and Rafale review petitions among others.

The court was closed for the annual summer vacation from May 13 to June 30.

The apex court will work, after a full sanctioned strength of 31 judges -- after a long time -- with the recent appointment of two judges including Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The court will also pronounce the judgement on a slew of review petitions pending before it.

It had reserved its verdict after hearing from former ministers, Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha, Prashant Bhushan, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. They wanted a direction to review the court's last year verdict, which had rejected their petitions for directing a probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France

The top court will also pronounce the order on review petitions filed in the entry of women of all ages into the popular Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute matter, the most sensitive and important case, would also be heard, as the court, in its last hearing, had granted more time and asked the panel of mediators to amicably resolve the case through dialogues by August 15.

Although Gandhi had tendered his unconditional apology for his alleged jibe on "chowkidar chor hai" remark, the Supreme Court will hear the case and see whether the prosecution should be initiated or not against him.

A five-judge Constitution Bench will also deliver its judgement in a case whether the Chief Justice of India's office is covered under the purview of the transparency law, Right to Information Act (RTI).

The top court will also begin hearing of pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A roster which was issued, on June 2, by the top court will be implemented from Monday.

As per the new latest roster system, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) matters will now be heard by the benches headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and Rohinton Fali Nariman.

The four Justices will hear the PILs assigned to them by the CJI.

The election matters, which were vested earlier exclusively with the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, will now be shared with the bench headed by Justice Bobde.

According to the roster, Justices MM Shantanagoudar and S Abdul Nazeer will now head benches at the apex court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute Rafale review Rahul Gandhi contempt case
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp