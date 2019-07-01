'Solution must be found before it is late': Priyanka Gandhi on water crisis

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday expressed concern over the scarcity of water in various parts of the country and said everyone should join hands to find a solution to the problem before it is too late.

Scarcity of water in Maharashtra, Chennai, Bundelkhand as well as large parts of the country is a matter of national concern, she tweeted.

"Water is a lifeline but right now growing scarcity of water is a big concern for us," the AICC in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

All of us together should find a solution to the problem before it is too late, she said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also highlighted the importance of water, saying if there is water, there is a tomorrow.

"In the last 10 years, 4,500 rivers and 20 lakh ponds, wells and lakes have disappeared. Water preservation is a national challenge. We need to rise above politics, and together find a solution to the problem. There should not be any delay in this," he said.