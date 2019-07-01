‘Technology can help be disaster ready’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, robotics hold promise in making disaster response system more efficient and various state disaster response forces (SDRFs) are required to be made more “professional” to better manage and combat disasters, a senior government official said Sunday.

Additional principal secretary in the PMO PK Mishra also said that the fire services need to be modernized in order to combat disasters effectively. Mishra was giving his valedictory address at the end of a two-day conference organised here by the NDRF on capacity building of state disaster response forces in consultation with home guards, civil defence and fire services.

Mishra said the country needs to continuously improve the response system to counter disasters and SDRFs, like the National Disaster Response Force, are vital tools for the purpose.