Uttarakhand: 300 quintals of waste cleared after high profile Gupta wedding

The Gupta family has deposited Rs 54,000 with the Municipal Corporation and also agreed to pay the entire cost of cleaning up after their mega Rs 200 crore wedding left the town with mounds of waste

Published: 01st July 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Work underway by Municipal Corporation to clean up the garbage and waste left behind in Auli after the marriage of members of the Gupta family of South Africa, at the hill station held between 18 to 22 June.

A file photo of work underway by Municipal Corporation to clean up the garbage and waste left behind in Auli after the marriage of members of the Gupta family of South Africa, at the hill station held between 18 to 22 June. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

AULI: A huge pile of garbage that was left behind at a pristine hill station in Uttarakhand after the grand wedding ceremony of two sons of a South Africa-based businessmen has been cleared, Municipal Corporation officials said on Sunday.

"Auli is totally clean now. More than 300 quintals of waste have been cleaned. There were some troubles but we managed to clean the area," Anil Kumar, cleaning staff of Joshimath Municipal Corporation said.

The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, took place in Auli from June 18 to 20, while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son Shashank was held from June 20 to 22.

The Gupta family has deposited Rs 54,000 with the Municipal Corporation and also agreed to pay the entire cost of cleaning up after their mega Rs 200 crore wedding functions left the town of Auli with major waste management problems.

The Municipality has deployed 20 workers to clear the waste lying around in the area. The Uttarakhand High Court has also instructed the District Administration and Pollution Control Board to submit a report by July 7 on the harm caused to the environment due to the waste.

Many celebrities, including chief ministers, B-Town stars like Katrina Kaif, yoga guru Baba Ramdev had attended the wedding. Ramdev also conducted a two-hour yoga session at the wedding. Choppers were hired to ferry the guests.

Comments

