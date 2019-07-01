Yogi instructs DMs to provide data of farmers eligible under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday instructed all district magistrates in the state to provide data of farmers eligible under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme by July 10. Addressing the district magistrates through video-conferencing, he said that no laxity will be tolerated.

He asked the chief secretary to do a monthly review of this. He told the DMs that there were complaints from farmers in some districts about corruption at grass-root level.

Adityanath instructed the officials to run an awareness programme with the help of bankers, farmers' unions and NGOs and give complete information about these schemes to farmers by organising camps in every village in their districts.

The chief minister said that in many cases, due to wrong bank account details, Aadhaar card number and KYC, farmers do not get the desired benefits.

He instructed the officials to revise the data by July 10 so that no farmer is left out. The CM said there are 2.33 crore farmers in the state and a large number of them will be benefited this time.

In the first phase, around 1.10 crore farmers have been benefitted from PM Kisan Samman Scheme and more than one crore farmers still are to be benefited.

Kisan Credit Cards have been issued to 1.45 crore farmers out of 2.33 crore farmers of the state, he said and directed officials to issue Kisan Credit Card to the remaining 90 lakh farmers at the earliest.

Adityanath reviewed the progress of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and Kisan Credit Card scheme of all the district officials through the video conferencing along with Central Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey and Principal Secretary Agriculture, UP, an official release said.