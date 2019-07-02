‘Brother of 1000 sisters’ arrested for raping 11-year-old girl  

By Online Desk

A self-styled 'brother of a thousand sisters' who holds a mass Rakhi festival where thousands of women tie rakhis to him was on Monday arrested in Betul in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 11-year-old girl for over a year, according to a report.

The police came to know about the incident after they received a letter by a person calling himself 'Sajag Prahari', the officer-in-charge of Betulganj police station Motilal Kushwaha said, adding, in the letter, the sender narrated the incident involving the independent corporator Rajendra Singh alias Kendu Baba.

“The information in the letter was serious and we started our investigations. When we spoke to the survivor, she confirmed it and urged us to take action. We have assured the family that we will give them security,” Kushwaha was quoted as saying by the TOI.

“The accused is an influential person and had threatened the child with dire consequences. This was going on for nearly a year. In March this year, the girl’s mother came to know about it and went to Singh’s house to confront him, but she too was threatened and silenced."

Police said they registered a case against Singh and sent a team to nab him. The accused, however, surrendered at the police station due to increasing pressure, Kushwaha said.