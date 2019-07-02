Case registered against senior IPS officer and husband for threatening advocate in UP's Allahabad

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A case was registered against Pragya Richa Srivastava, the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and officer on special duty (OSD) to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, at the George Town police station Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad district, for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing an advocate has been

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allahabad district, Atul Sharma, the case was registered against Pragya Srivastava and her husband Manu Srivastava on the directions of the local court in a property related dispute.

While Pragya Richa Srivastava is a senior IPS officer, her husband is a senior IAS officer. Both of them are 1991 batch MP cadre IPS and IAS officers respectively.

According to petitioner/complainant, Allahabad-based advocate Ashok Pandey, he has been in living in a house located on Lov Dar road under the Rent Agreement Act. He claimed that Late Beena Srivastava, mother-in-law of Pragya signed an agreement to sell him the house. He claimed that after Beena's death, Pragya and her husband have been forcing him to vacate the house.

He further alleged that he was beaten up by four men, allegedly on the direction of Pragya and her husband. He also claimed that after Allahabad police did not register his complaint, he moved the court and an FIR was registered.

Reacting to the FIR lodged against him and wife on the court order in Allahabad, IAS officer Manu Srivastava said in Bhopal on Monday, “the concerned house located in the heart of the city, is my ancestral house, where Ashok Pandey was living as a tenant, when my mother and father both were alive.”

“Pandey forged papers to show that the house was sold to him by my mother for Rs 5.60 lakh, but on coming to know that a civil suit was filed in the court in 1999. After my mother and father passed away, we’re taking care of the case pertaining to the property. In April this year, we came to know about Pandey having forged some papers after faking my mother’s signatures, after which a case was filed against Pandey at Colonelganj police station,” said Manu Srivastava.

“It’s the sheer worry of a case being registered against him in April, that Pandey created the fake story and then got a case registered against us now. We’ll wait for the completion of police investigations, before taking further action against Pandey,” he maintained.