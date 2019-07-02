Home Nation

Case registered against senior IPS officer and husband for threatening advocate in UP's Allahabad

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, the case was registered against Pragya Srivastava and her husband on the directions of the local court in a property related dispute.

Published: 02nd July 2019 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A case was registered against Pragya Richa Srivastava, the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and officer on special duty (OSD) to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, at the George Town police station Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad district, for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing an advocate has been

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allahabad district, Atul Sharma, the case was registered against Pragya Srivastava and her husband Manu Srivastava on the directions of the local court in a property related dispute.

While Pragya Richa Srivastava is a senior IPS officer, her husband is a senior IAS officer. Both of them are 1991 batch MP cadre IPS and IAS officers respectively.

According to petitioner/complainant, Allahabad-based advocate Ashok Pandey, he has been in living in a house located on Lov Dar road under the Rent Agreement Act. He claimed that Late Beena Srivastava, mother-in-law of Pragya signed an agreement to sell him the house. He claimed that after Beena's death, Pragya and her husband have been forcing him to vacate the house.

He further alleged that he was beaten up by four men, allegedly on the direction of Pragya and her husband. He also claimed that after Allahabad police did not register his complaint, he moved the court and an FIR was registered.

Reacting to the FIR lodged against him and wife on the court order in Allahabad, IAS officer Manu Srivastava said in Bhopal on Monday, “the concerned house located in the heart of the city, is my ancestral house, where Ashok Pandey was living as a tenant, when my mother and father both were alive.”

“Pandey forged papers to show that the house was sold to him by my mother for Rs 5.60 lakh, but on coming to know that a civil suit was filed in the court in 1999. After my mother and father passed away, we’re taking care of the case pertaining to the property. In April this year, we came to know about Pandey having forged some papers after faking my mother’s signatures, after which a case was filed against Pandey at Colonelganj police station,” said Manu Srivastava.

“It’s the sheer worry of a case being registered against him in April, that Pandey created the fake story and then got a case registered against us now. We’ll wait for the completion of police investigations, before taking further action against Pandey,” he maintained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allahabad Kamal Nath Pragya Richa Srivastava Uttar Pradesh
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp