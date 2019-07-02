Corporator held for raping 11-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

By PTI

BETL: An Independent corporator of the Betul civic body in Madhya Pradesh was arrested for allegedly raping a 11-year-old girl repeatedly over a year, police said Tuesday.

Rajendra Singh Chauhan (59), also known as Kendu Baba, was arrested on Monday, on the basis of an anonymous letter detailing his misdeeds, Betulganj assistant sub-inspector Jugal Kishore said.

"We contacted the girl who narrated her ordeal, after which we booked Chauhan under sections 376 (n) (raping a girl repeatedly) 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Kishore said.

"After her medical examination, we got her statement recorded in a magistrate's court. Then we questioned the wife, son and nephew of the corporator. Later, Chauhan surrendered," he said.

Incidentally, the corporator used to organise mass 'raksha bandhan' functions in which hundreds of women and girls used to tie rakhi to him, an official said.