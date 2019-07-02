DGCA begins probe into aircraft skidding at Mangaluru International Airport

Home Nation

The plane with 186 passengers and six crew on board skidded off the main taxiway and got stuck in an unpaved portion at the Mangaluru International Airport.

Passengers being evacuated from AI Express flight at Mangalore International Airport.

Passengers being evacuated from AI Express flight at Mangalore International Airport. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: A team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has commenced its probe into the Air India Express flight from Dubai skidding off the taxiway at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here two days ago, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The aircraft was towed to the apron (parking area) of the terminal building on Monday, a day after the incident, they said.

The plane with 186 passengers and six crew on board skidded off the main taxiway and got stuck in an unpaved portion Sunday evening while proceeding to the terminal, reportedly due to high speed and wet runway conditions.

However, the passengers and crew on board were safely deplaned at the spot using a ladder platform.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had sent its team to probe the incident, the sources said.

Air India Express (AIE) engineers with the help of the Airports Authority of India personnel retrieved the aircraft and towed it to the apron during a lean period in the airports operations on Monday, they said.

Airport Director V V Rao said the AIE engineers are examining the aircraft for its airworthiness.

Apparently, there was no damage to the aircraft after it veered off the taxiway, he said.

The incident evoked memories of the air tragedy at the same airport on May 22, 2010 when an Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the table-top runway and plunged into a gorge, killing 152 of the 160 passengers and all six crew members.

