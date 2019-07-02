Home Nation

Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol defends appointment of 'representative' to attend official meetings

Across party lines, BJP and Congress have criticised Deol for his action terming that he has betrayed the voters of his constituency.

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH: Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament of Gurdaspur Sunny Deol who is under fire
for appointing his friend and film writer Gurpreet Singh Palheri as caretaker on his behalf for his parliamentary constituency to attend meetings with concerned authorities. But his this decision has not gone well with the BJP, Congress and the public. The first time MP said that controversy is being created for nothing.

Across party lines, BJP and Congress have criticised Deol for his action terming that he has betrayed the voters of his constituency. Party insiders said Palheri had also been authorised to take up issues related to Gurdaspur with Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal.

"This is unfair of Deol as he is accountable to the people who voted for him. Palheri’s appointment is a clear-cut indication that he has been authorised to chair meetings, including review meetings of the Central government-sponsored schemes, on behalf of Deol," a senior state BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Finally breaking his silence a day after Deol tweeted, "This appointment has been made to ensure smooth flow of work whenever I am out of Gurdaspur to attend the Parliament or travelling for work. We have our entire party leadership in the constituency to look into matters who have my full support and vice versa."

Many trolled Deol on social media, sharing hilarious memes and dialogues from his films to take a jibe at him. Deol on Monday announced that Palheri will look after the affairs of his constituency on his behalf.

