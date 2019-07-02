Home Nation

Jharkhand lynching victim Tabrez Ansari’s kin move High Court for CBI inquiry

The petitioner also pleaded that the Honorable High Court set up a Fast Track court to expedite the trial in the case and finish the proceedings in six months.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after Tabrez Ansari was brutally beaten to death in Jharkhand, his uncle Maqsood Alam has filed a Writ Petition in the Jharkhand High Court seeking that the case registered under the Saraikela Police Station under sections 147/149/341/342/323/302/295A of IPC be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the interest of justice. The petition has been filed by the legal team of the Jamiat Ulema Hind.  

The petitioner states that on June 17, 2019 the deceased Tabrez Ansari was visiting his sister in Jamshedpur. He visited his aunt Mrs Najmunnisa and was returning home when he was accosted by a gang of hooligans and beaten mercilessly. He was forced to chant “Jai Sri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman” by this the hooligans. He was repeatedly assaulted and later on June 18, 2019 a false FIR was registered against him and he was arrested. Authorities failed to provide him appropriate treatment which lead to his death on June 22, 2019.

The petitioner also pleaded that the Honorable High Court set up a Fast Track court to expedite the trial in the case and finish the proceedings in six months. The petitioner also pleads that an FIR be lodged against SHO Chandra Mohan Oraon and ASI Vipin Bihari Singh and other erring officers.

