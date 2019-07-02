Home Nation

J&K: Case registered after video shows teacher threatening to kill minor student with axe

The teacher, with an axe, can be seen threatening to 'slaughter' the crying kid in the presence of other students if he does not improve his behaviour.

Published: 02nd July 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police on Tuesday registered a case after an undated video came to light purportedly showing a teacher of a private school from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir allegedly threatening to kill a minor student with an axe if he does not mend his behaviour.

A police spokesman said individuals who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned.

"Today a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it. It seems that incident has taken place at Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam.

"Cognisance of the same has been taken, consequent to which a case has been registered with FIR No. 167/2019 in police sation Handwara under relevant sections of law," the spokesman said.

The teacher, with an axe, can be seen threatening to "slaughter" the crying kid in the presence of other students if he does not improve his behaviour.

The students are not dressed in their uniforms and are wearing winter clothes like Pheran (traditional Kashmiri gown used to keep warm during winter) and sweaters.

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident after the video went viral. Officials of the education department said they are not aware of the video but will investigate the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Teacher threatening child Kupwara Kupwara school
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp