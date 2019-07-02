Kolkata diary

Home Nation

Counselling for admission to undergraduate courses at Presidency University will begin only after admissions end at engineering colleges in Bengal, JEE Board officials said.

By Pranab Mondal
Admissions at Presidency University

Counselling for admission to undergraduate courses at Presidency University will begin only after admissions end at engineering colleges in Bengal, JEE Board officials said. The Board has been conducting the admission test and counselling for Presidency since 2015. An official said the counselling will continue till July 17 while admission closes on July 20. Though Presidency will lose fewer seats to engineering colleges, it also means that the students aspiring to study at the institution will have to wait longer for a berth in their preferred courses.

Drunk Kolkata cop suspended 

The inspector in-charge of Sonarpur police station in Kolkata was put on suspension after he was found drunk while participating in an awareness rally, ironically on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday. The rally was organised across the city and its adjoining areas to spread awareness among youngsters against drug abuse. Asit Baran Kuliya was walking in the rally when he was found in a position unable to stand steadily. 

‘’To be on duty drunk, especially at a programme to create awareness against drug abuses, in unacceptable,’’ said a senior police officer. An internal probe was ordered against Kuliya.

Lectures on religion

Religious leaders will be invited for lecture sessions at St Xavier’s College to disseminate information about every faith. The objective is to teach students to be tolerant and respect other people’s faith, officials of the institution said. The college had introduced a compulsory subject on inter-religion studies and social harmony for students of all streams four years ago. Till the last year, the subject was taught by the teachers of the college who were trained by leaders of various faiths.

Circular bus service

The state transport department will be launching a circular bus service in Kolkata to help commuters to reach their destinations from railway stations and Metro stations. The Howrah Maidan was selected as the centre of the circular service. Buses will leave the stop every 10 minutes and it will travel around the city anti-clock and clock-wise direction. It will touch the Sealdah railway station and other important Metro stations to ferry commuters heading towards Howrah and Sealdah. Initially the service will start with 16 buses and the number will be increased in near future.

