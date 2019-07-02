Pehlu Khan lynching: Sons to challenge state’s charge sheet

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two days after Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, said that his government would review whether the investigation in Pehlu Khan’s mob lynching case was done with a predetermined intention, Pehlu’s sons are set to challenge the charge sheet alleging that it is based upon wrong findings.

The charge sheet was presented in May this year in Bahror Court of Alwar district and accused Pehlu Khan’s sons, Irshaad and Aarif, along with the pickup driver Khan Mohammad of illegally transporting cows. This is seen as a direct violation of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or export) Act 1995. Pehlu’s name was later dropped from the charge sheet as he was dead.

According to the act no one is permitted to transport cows out of Rajasthan and prior transit permit from district administration is required for it. Irshad said that they were not taking cows out of Rajasthan and alleged that the Police framed them.

“We purchased cows from cattle fair in Jaipur and were taking the bovines to Tapukara in Alwar but police didn’t listen to us and charged us that cows were being transported to Haryana,” Irshad said.

“We would be moving an application challenging the charge sheet because the family seeks a fresh investigation,” said Kasam Khan, Irshad’s Khan’s lawyer.