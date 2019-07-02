Home Nation

Pehlu Khan lynching: Sons to challenge state’s charge sheet

Pehlu’s name was later dropped from the charge sheet as he was dead.

Published: 02nd July 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan in 2017 on the suspicion of carrying cows

Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan in 2017 on the suspicion of carrying cows (Youtube Screengrab)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two days after Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, said that his government would review whether the investigation in Pehlu Khan’s mob lynching case was done with a predetermined intention, Pehlu’s sons are set to challenge the charge sheet alleging that it is based upon wrong findings.

The charge sheet was presented in May this year in Bahror Court of Alwar district and accused Pehlu Khan’s sons, Irshaad and Aarif, along with the pickup driver Khan Mohammad of illegally transporting cows. This is seen as a direct violation of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or export) Act 1995. Pehlu’s name was later dropped from the charge sheet as he was dead.

According to the act no one is permitted to transport cows out of Rajasthan and prior transit permit from district administration is required for it. Irshad said that they were not taking cows out of Rajasthan and alleged that the Police framed them.

“We purchased cows from cattle fair in Jaipur and were taking the bovines to Tapukara in Alwar but police didn’t listen to us and charged us that cows were being transported to Haryana,” Irshad said.

“We would be moving an application challenging the charge sheet because the family seeks a fresh investigation,” said Kasam Khan, Irshad’s Khan’s lawyer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pehlu Khan Pehlu Khan lynching cow smuggling gau rakshak lynching
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp