Home Nation

PNB scam: Singapore HC orders freezing bank account of Nirav Modi's family

Singapore High Court had ordered freezing the balance of Rs 44.41 crore on the request of the Enforcement Directorate.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore High Court has ordered freezing of bank accounts of Nirav Modi's (R) sister and brother-in-law.

Singapore High Court has ordered freezing of bank accounts of Nirav Modi's (R) sister and brother-in-law. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Singapore High Court has ordered freezing of bank deposits worth Rs 44. 41 crore kept in that country by PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi's sister and brother-in-law as part of a money-laundering probe in India, the ED said Tuesday.

The agency said the bank account is in the name of Pavillion Point Corporation based in the British Virgin Island, a company "beneficially owned" by Purvi Modi and Maiank Mehta.

The two are the sister and brother-in-law of Nirav Modi, who is currently under arrest in this alleged bank fraud case in London.

ALSO READ: PNB scam - Court sends Nirav Modi to judicial custody till July 25

The high court had ordered freezing the balance of USD 6.122 million (Rs 44.41 crore) on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the ground that deposits in the bank account were made from "proceeds of crime" illegally siphoned off by Nirav Modi from the Punjab National Bank, it said.

The agency had attached this bank account in Singapore as part of a provisional order issued last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the same was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority of the law in March this year, it said.

Last week, four Swiss bank accounts, holding deposits of over Rs 283 crore, of Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB case, and his sister were similarly "frozen" by authorities in Switzerland as part of the money laundering probe being conducted against them in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PNB Scam PNB nirav modi Singapore Singapore HC Nirav Modi family
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp