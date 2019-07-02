Home Nation

Seven-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jaipur

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:06 PM

stop rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by an unknown person in Shastri nagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was found near her house on Monday night and was taken to a local hospital where the doctors referred her to J K Lone hospital.

Her condition is stated to be stable, they said.

"The girl was abducted by a motorcycle-borne man and taken to a nearby place where she was raped," police said.

After the incident came to light, a large number of people assembled outside the Kanwatia hospital, where the girl was initially taken, following which additional policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"We have deployed additional policemen in the area to maintain law and order. The situation is under control and efforts are being made to arrest the accused," DCP North Manoj Kumar said.

State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas visited the J K Lone Hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the girl's health.

"This is a heinous crime. The culprit should be hanged. The police are making all efforts to nab the accused," he said.

Additional Director General of Police (civil rights) Janga Srinivas Rao also visited the victim at the hospital.

Comments

