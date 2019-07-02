Temple vandalised in Delhi's Hauz Qazi, VHP demands arrest of miscreants

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation led by VHP's Delhi unit working president Alok Kumar Tuesday met Police Commissioner Amulaya Patnaik and demanded the arrest of those involved in vandalising a temple in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.

Tension prevailed in old Chawri Bazaar area on Monday after a fight over parking a scooter took a communal turn and a temple was vandalised in the locality.

The delegation gave an ultimatum of four days to the police to arrest the culprits.

They also asked the Police commissioner to take measures for restoring the confidence of the "terrorised" Hindus, which he claimed were asked by the miscreants to leave the area.

"The Hindu Samaj will take a call on its future course of action after waiting for four days for the police to arrest all those who were involved in desecrating the temple," Kumar said.

Kumar, who visited the temple in Hauz Qazi area said he has been informed by a senior police officer that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"We have asked the Police Commissioner to scan the CCTV footage, which should help them in identifying those responsible for desecrating the temple and idols in it. Four days have been given to the police to arrest all those responsible for it," he said.

The delegation communicated to Patnaik that there could be a "larger design" behind the incident as a quarrel over parking of a two-wheeler snowballed into the desecration of the temple.

"We also asked the police to restore confidence of Hindus living in the area since they are terrorised after the incident," Kumar said.

The delegation also asked the Police Commissioner to replace the "desecrated" idols with "full rituals", he added.

Even as tensions prevailed in the area, the police are trying to restore normalcy through strict vigil and holding meetings with locals.