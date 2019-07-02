Home Nation

Two UP teenagers jump off bridge into river to shoot TikTok video; one missing

As the news of the incident spread, a large number of people gathered along the river bank as police officials launched an investigation to know what exactly had happened.

By PTI

GORAKHPUR (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Two teenagers jumped off a crowded bridge at a 'ghat' in Deoria district in a bid to pull off a dangerous stunt to share on the popular social media app TikTok, police said Tuesday.

One of them, Danish (19), was saved by locals but the other, Ashique (19), has been missing since the incident on Monday evening.

A search has been underway in Majhna Nala, a subsidiary of Choti Gandak river, for Ashique.

The duo had reportedly set out for an evening walk and after reaching the bridge, they joined a group of youngsters performing similar stunts there and filming themselves on the mobile phones.

Eyewitnesses told police that Danish first jumped into the river, while Ashique filmed the stunt and cheered him. Moments later, he too jumped off the bridge.

"Divers have been pressed into service to fish out the body," said Deoria city police station SHO Rajendra Singh.

Danish, a resident of Aurangabad in Hyderabad, had come to visit his relatives and had befriended Ashique, an auto-rickshaw driver from the area, Singh said.

