Amarnath Yatra: 15 pilgrims feeling breathlessness administered oxygen by ITBP

The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Published: 03rd July 2019 02:40 PM

Amarnath yatra

Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)

By ANI

BALTAL (J&K): Over 15 pilgrims who were feeling breathlessness were administered oxygen by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the pilgrims were en-route to Baltal Axis till now.

On Monday morning, a total of 1617 pilgrims (1174 men, 379 women, 15 children, 49 saints) began their journey from Pahalgam axis to Amarnath cave shrine from Baltal axis and 2800 pilgrims (2321 men, 463 women, 16 children).

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The holy cave remains open during this period and it attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year.

TAGS
ITBP Amarnath Yatra
Comments

