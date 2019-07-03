Home Nation

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiyas's bat attack issue yet to reach disciplinary panel

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

INDORE: The issue of Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiyas assault on a civic official with a cricket bat is yet to come up before the party's disciplinary committee, convenor of the panel said Wednesday.

Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was last week caught on camera hitting an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official with a cricket bat during an argument over the demolition of a dilapidated house.

The incident, which took place in full public view, embarrassed the BJP and prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a stern warning and tell party leaders that arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.

Modi had strongly disapproved of Akash Vijayvargiya's conduct. After the PM's strong remarks, the BJP indicated that disciplinary action will be taken against the 34-year-old MLA from the Indore-3 seat.

"Akash's matter has not come to us. The party will hear it according to its rule book," Babusingh Raghuvanshi, convenor of the MP BJPs three-member disciplinary committee, told PTI.

He said usually the party's state president issues show-cause notice to the person concerned on disciplinary issues.

"After getting a reply, the state BJP disciplinary committee hears the matter," Raghuvanshi added.

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for the June 26 incident and spent four days in jail before coming out on bail.

