Home Nation

Crop failure, illness of children drove farmer in Rajasthan to suicide, claims kin

The three bighas of land owned by Gujjar, a father of four children, had been yielding no good crop for the past couple of years.

Published: 03rd July 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOTA: Severe financial stress due to crop failure in the last couple of years along with illness of children drove a 42-year-old farmer in Bhoart village of Baran district to suicide, his nephew claimed.

Hajarilal Gujjar was found hanging from a tree on Monday night, 10 days after another farmer had committed suicide in the district by consuming poison.

The three bighas of land owned by Gujjar, a father of four children, had been yielding no good crop for the past couple of years, a police official said.

Gujjar and his elder brother, Ramnarayan, had taken a bank loan of Rs 1.97 lakh and the latter was regular in payment of monthly installment of Rs 7,000, the official said.

On Monday evening he went to his agricultural field and when he did not return till late in the night, the family members started searching for him and found his body hanging from a tree, the deceased's nephew said.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and a case has been registered, the police officer added.

On June 22, a 60-year-old farmer, Arjun Khandar, of Radhapura village in Baran district consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment in Kota on June 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farmer Rajasthan farmer drought Farm Loan Farmer suicide
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp