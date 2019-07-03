Crop failure, illness of children drove farmer in Rajasthan to suicide, claims kin

By PTI

KOTA: Severe financial stress due to crop failure in the last couple of years along with illness of children drove a 42-year-old farmer in Bhoart village of Baran district to suicide, his nephew claimed.

Hajarilal Gujjar was found hanging from a tree on Monday night, 10 days after another farmer had committed suicide in the district by consuming poison.

The three bighas of land owned by Gujjar, a father of four children, had been yielding no good crop for the past couple of years, a police official said.

Gujjar and his elder brother, Ramnarayan, had taken a bank loan of Rs 1.97 lakh and the latter was regular in payment of monthly installment of Rs 7,000, the official said.

On Monday evening he went to his agricultural field and when he did not return till late in the night, the family members started searching for him and found his body hanging from a tree, the deceased's nephew said.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and a case has been registered, the police officer added.

On June 22, a 60-year-old farmer, Arjun Khandar, of Radhapura village in Baran district consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment in Kota on June 26.