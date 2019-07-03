Home Nation

India got new 59 medical colleges in last three years

The highest number of new medical colleges — eight — have been approved in Kerala, while Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have got seven new colleges each.

Published: 03rd July 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors
By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved 59 new medical colleges in the country in the last three years, 33 of which are in the private sector while 22 colleges are directly under the government.

Interestingly, four new medical colleges — in Gujarat and Assam —have also been started under the public-private-partnership mode.

The highest number of new medical colleges — eight — have been approved in Kerala, while Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have got seven new colleges each. In all, the country now has 529 medical colleges, 266 of which are government run. The data came out in the response filed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to a question by MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu in the Rajya Sabha. The numbers are yet another example of the government’s bid to address the shortage of doctors in the country, particularly rural areas, said health ministry officials.

At present, India has a total of 11,57,771 allopathic doctors registered with the state medical councils and Medical Council of India.

“Assuming 80% availability, it is estimated that around 9.26 lakh doctors may be actually available for active service. It gives a doctor-population ratio of 1:1457 as per current population estimate of 1.35 billion, which is lower than the World Health Organization norm of 1:1000,” the government reply in Parliament said.

This year, the government has already approved nearly 9,000 more MBBS seats through general permission for hike in seats and for implementation of the Economically Weaker Section quota. This has taken the total number of MBBS seats to about 79,000.

Public health experts cautioned that while the government was doing good by paying attention to the shortage of doctors in the country, it should also develop mechanisms centrally to track and evaluate the competency of students passing out, mainly in private colleges.

“Also, to address the issue of faculty shortage in colleges specialist doctors working in private sector should be incentivised to teach on part-time basis,” said Oommen John of the George Institute for Global Health, New Delhi.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
medical colleges private medical colleges
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp