Journalist P Sainath discusses agricultural distress with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior journalist cum agriculture expert P Sainath Wednesday discussed "agrarian crisis" in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence here, according to the party.

A statement released by the Sena said Thackeray and Sainath also discussed issues like crop insurance, rehabilitation of drought-affected villages and freeing farmers from the debt burden.

The Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, has set up assistance centres for farmers in various parts of the state.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in September-October this year.

