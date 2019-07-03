Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh cops take care of pet dog after owners go to jail for murder

The Labrador named Sultan was left behind when all the six members of his family were sent to jail on June 21 over a murder case of their relatives.

Published: 03rd July 2019

Madhya Pradesh police takes care of the dog whose owners were sent to jail in a murder case. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

SAGAR (Madhya Pradesh): Dogs are fondly called man's best friend, but in this case, the opposite is also true. A dog, who was left alone after its owners were sent to prison, has now found a home at the local police station.

When the Station Incharge of Chhoti Bajaria Police Station, Manisha Tiwari, came to know of the canine, she decided to take care of him.

"Five people were killed by the owners of the dog. There was no one to look after their dog that is why he is here. We are providing food and water to Sultan," she said.

The fawn coloured pooch is fed bread, milk, and chapattis by cops, while, in return, the canine spreads smiles, wagging his tail and sniffing around.

Five days after the family was jailed, Tiwari came to know about their pet and immediately reached out for help.

Now the police post has become the canine's home with cops treating him like a family member.

Tiwari further said that she will hand over the dog if someone wished to adopt it.

