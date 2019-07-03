Rahul continues as president till new chief appointed: Congress sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi continues to be Congress president till his resignation is accepted by the CWC and a new chief is appointed after due process, top Congress sources said on Wednesday.

Gandhi made public his resignation through an open letter and removed Congress president from his profile on his official Twitter account.

He said in his letter that he was resigning as Congress president after taking responsibility and accountability of the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Congress sources also said speculation that Motilal Vora would be appointed as interim party president are incorrect.